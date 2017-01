Șumudică dă lovitura! Astra aduce un jucător dorit de Steaua și Dinamo

brandremist • 10 Ianuarie 2017, 16:39

Postat de martinpen pe 10 Ianuarie 2017, 15:36

Astra daca e desteapta ii da pe cei de la Steaua in judecata pentru ca au contactat jucatorul fara sa ii anunte. Chiar daca e in ultimele 6 luni, clubul trebuie anuntat inainte de negocierile cu jucatorul. Extras de la Uefa art. 18, alin. 3: A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him. A professional shall only be free to conclude a contract with another club if his contract with his present club has expired or is due to expire within six months. Any breach of this provision shall be subject to appropriate sanctions.